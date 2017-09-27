Status yellow weather warning for Tipperary as up to 50mm of rain expected to fall
Met Eireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for Tipperary with an estimated 50mm of rain expected to fall in certain parts of the county.
Widespread heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Tipperary today with a risk of spot flooding but is expected to ease off later tonight and the status yellow weather alert will remain in place until 9pm, Wednesday 27.
STATUS YELLOW Rainfall Warning for Connacht & Counties KK, DL, CE, L, T & W— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 26, 2017
Valid: Tue. 21:00 to Wed. 21:00
See https://t.co/qCgaeXvD8X …
Met Eireann have predicted that rainfall accumulations will be between 30mm and 50mm across a 24 hour period. The rainfall warning was also issued for Connacht, Kilkenny, Donegal, Clare, Limerick, and Waterford.
It's currently raining across all but the extreme NE.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2017
We've already had 40mm at Valentia.
The rain will clear from the SW this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ZjIbUHhQNg
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on