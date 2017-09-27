Status yellow weather warning for Tipperary as up to 50mm of rain expected to fall

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for Tipperary with an estimated 50mm of rain expected to fall in certain parts of the county.

Widespread heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Tipperary today with a risk of spot flooding but is expected to ease off later tonight and the status yellow weather alert will remain in place until 9pm, Wednesday 27.

STATUS YELLOW Rainfall Warning for Connacht & Counties KK, DL, CE, L, T & W

Valid: Tue. 21:00 to Wed. 21:00

See https://t.co/qCgaeXvD8X … — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 26, 2017

Met Eireann have predicted that rainfall accumulations will be between 30mm and 50mm across a 24 hour period. The rainfall warning was also issued for Connacht, Kilkenny, Donegal, Clare, Limerick, and Waterford.