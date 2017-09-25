Colaiste Mhuire Thurles crack the code with new computer hub

The next Evan Spiegel or Mark Zuckerberg could hail from Thurles thanks to a state of the art "coding hub" at Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed Secondary School.

As a pilot school of the Coding Programme for Ireland, several teachers from Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles are embarking on coding training being provided by the Flexible Learning Department in LIT.

Students visited GOOGLE as part of the Digital Championship project last year. Following on from this inspiring visit it was decided to create a GOOGLE classroom. Subsequently, a new room has been designed which is colourful, and brings inspiration, creativity and an energy to the students' work. The chairs are ergonomically designed for maximum comfort and well-being and were kindly donated and sponsored by the Parents Association.

No expense was spared in providing the technology. Taking inspiration from the GOOGLE visit plus an earlier School Business Partnership visit to Johnson & Johnson, one wall is painted with special paint that can in turn be utilised as a white board.

At the official opening by Tipperary hurling star Dan McCormack, a number of board members attended including Cllr. Michael Lowry (Chair of Board), Cllr John Hogan, Séamus Hoyne (Head of Development LIT), Parents representatives, Mary T. Spillane and David Clarke, Teacher representatives Dara Fahy and Olivia Ryan. Also present were members of the Parents Association Mary Russell (treasurer), Joe O'Sullivan (Chairperson), and Eileen Ryan (PRO).

On behalf of the student body Jack Cooney Shorley (who is a member of the school's Digital Youth Media team) thanked the staff and parents Association and delivered a very fine speech outlining the inspiration behind the project.