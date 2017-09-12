Tipperary's Cailin hoping to bring Miss Ireland crown back to Premier County

Excitement is building for this years “Miss Tipperary Great National Ballykisteen Hotel” Cailin Duggan as she heads for the Miss Ireland Final on Friday 22nd September.

The final is to be held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin in association with Vanity X. The black tie finale is once again shaping up to be one of the most eagerly anticipated social events of the year.

A sparkling, highly choreographed show will feature stunning fashion showcases and an eclectic mix of music and entertainment. This year’s show is being hosted by popular TV3 presenter Elaine Crowley and Brendan Marc Scully. A host of Ireland's Glitterati will be in attendance and it is sure to be the Red carpet event of the year.

The Miss Tipperary heat was organised by Esme Mansergh - Wallace who is a former Miss Tipperary and former Miss Sunday World.

“I knew we had really strong entrants this year, and following the Miss Tipperary final held in the Great National Ballykisteeen Hotel I am really excited to see how Cailin does in the Miss Ireland Final.”

“It is my 5th year running the Miss Tipperary heat and I am so excited to see if Cailin can follow in the success of my first winner, Aoife Walsh, who won the crown in 2013 as well as Niamh Kennedy who won last year.”

Niamh scooped the much coveted crown to become the second winner for the Premier county in four years. Tipperary has become one of the most successful heats since Esme took over with both 2014 and 2015 winners Linda Creedon and Lauren Browne both reaching the final eight.

“All support is hugely appreciated and I will look forward to keeping everyone updated on the night as to how Cailin is doing through the Miss Tipperary facebook page.”

The very best of luck to Cailin Duggan, this year's Miss Tipperary!