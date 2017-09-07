The Thurles Friends of the Children of Chernobyl have now completed their programme for 2017 and the Children have returned to Belarus.

The families hosting the children like the photographs showing the Gleeson family from Templetouhy to the Ryan family in Clonoulty who gave love and happiness to the children.

They were hosted also in Thurles, Littleton, Ballingarry, Killenaule, Cormackstown, Rossmore, Errill, Fethard and we thank those families who take children every year and also help with fundraising.

We thank the people of those parishes for supporting us in our fundraising, buying tickets and being very generous at the Churchgate.

We are a recognized charity and we are registered with the charities Regulatory Authority.

We thank all the businesses for their help and support, The Mall Dental care, Jennings Opticians, Cash and Carry, Management of the Premier Hall, Michaels Jewellers, Tommy Kavanagh Coaches and to Rev Fr Celsus Tierney and the congregation of Holycross Abbey for sharing their mass evening with us.

If you would like to get involved in any way you can contact Mary on 052 9154345, Ann on 0504 44682, Carmel on 087 6449674 and donations can be made to the Bank of Ireland Thurles sort code 90, 44, 64 ac No 40890845. We thank you.