Roadworks: Disruptions expected in Holycross as village to be resurfaced

Holycross village will undergo extensive resurfacing works starting on Monday next with motorists expected to experience delays on their journeys.

Indeed, the road through the village will be closed off entirely for a period of time during next week, with diversions to be put in place in order to get the works completed quickly.

The resurfacing work which is being undertaken by Kelly's of Fantane on behalf of Tipperary County Council, will see the area from The Green right down to the River Suir bridge completed and there will so be some very necessary drainage works tended to also.

The idea was to get the works completed before the students and staff of St Michael's National School return in September and also to have the work done ahead of the Annual Solemn Novena which begins on September 8th in Holycross Abbey.

“I'm delighted that this work is being done by the council because we have been pushing for this for some time. It is very prudent to have it completed before the school returns and before the Novena as well and there are a few other bits and pieces which we hope to get done in the coming weeks too. The road resurfacing and drainage will pave the way for these works to be undertaken,” Cllr Micheal Lowry told The Tipperary Star this week.

“It's important for people to note that the village will be reduced to one lane of traffic while the work is going on and that the road will be closed off entirely for a short while also to allow for the narrow section near the Suir Bridge to be done. The new road markings will be done subsequent to the resurfacing,”he added.

Sections of the roadway in Holycross village have been unravelling badly (as our photo shows) and this resurfacing project has been in the pipeline for some time. However, it was necessary to get the timing right also and Cllr Lowry is very confident that everything will run smoothly having worked in conjunction with the local authority and the contractors to devise a strategy for the works.

“We wanted to keep the disruption to a minimum but at the same time this is very necessary work and sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and get it done. The work is badly needed and when completed it will be a great job and will link well with the work undertaken last year from the Yellowlough to the village which has been a fine project. There are other bits and pieces which we wish to get done as well, but this next section is a must and that is why it is getting priority,” Cllr Lowry said this week.

It is hoped that the work will be finished ahead of the Annual Our Lady of Fatima National Pilgrimage in Holycross Abbey on Sunday when large crowds are expected to descend upon the village to celebrate the centenary of the apparition at Fatima. Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly will lead the celebrations with crowds expected to start arriving from early morning.

Pictured above: A section of damaged roadway in Holycross village.