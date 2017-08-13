Kilcommon's Eileen is finalist in prestigious photography competition

Eileen Byrne of Foilnacanna, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary was chosen as a finalist in Expressions International Art Portrait Photography Exhibition.

The exhibition was held in Longford and this year the town was turned into an open-air gallery with photographs enlarged to 1 x 2 metres and hung on lamp posts, buildings and railings which covered the town.

With entries from all over the world, Eileen was delighted to be chosen as a finalist in 2017.