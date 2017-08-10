News: Thurles local’s company announces new hires and business wins

Alice PR & Events was founded in July 2015 by Thurles woman Martina Quinn and, since then, has won over 50 accounts and expanded to a staff team of eight.

A Dublin-based firm set up by a Thurles woman is marking two years in business this summer and has announced a number of new hires and business wins.

Alice PR & Events was founded in July 2015 by Thurles woman Martina Quinn and, since then, has won over 50 accounts and expanded to a staff team of eight.

Another Thurles local, Emily Brennan, also works at the firm – in the role of Account Manager.

Both Ms. Quinn and Ms. Brennan are natives of Rossestown, and attended the Ursuline Convent, Thurles.

Alice PR & Events works with clients in the corporate, STEM, education, recruitment, events and not-for-profit sectors, including the Irish Research Council, Career Zoo, Guaranteed Irish, WellFest, Culture Date with Dublin 8, and Dress for Success Dublin.

Recent staff additions include Eva Dowling as Senior Account Manager and Louise Scott Heatley as Northern Ireland Associate.

Ms. Dowling previously worked as Senior Corporate Affairs Executive with Ibec, and Communications Executive with the Office of the Chief Scientific Advisor.

Ms. Scott Heatley, who is based in Belfast, has 20 years’ experience in marketing, communications and event management, including senior roles with Translink, The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Trust.

Partnership with Language

Alice PR & Events has also embarked on a partnership with the creative agency Language. Established in 1989, Language provides strategic advertising, design and communications services to public-sector and corporate clients.

The partnership between Language and Alice PR & Events sees senior personnel from both agencies collaborating on client projects. The two firms share premises on Great Strand Street in Dublin city centre.

Commenting today, Martina Quinn, Founder and Managing Director of Alice PR & Events, said: “It has been a busy and exciting two years since Alice was established, and we’re delighted to be growing our business through important and engaging client projects.

“Adding a Northern Ireland Associate to our team has allowed us to offer clients an enhanced 32-county service. Our partnership with Language, meanwhile, means clients can avail of the full suite of creative communications services all under the one roof.”