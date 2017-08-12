New location for bottle banks in Urlingford still needed

Following representations by Cllr Michael McCarthy the following is the latest update on the bottle bank situation in Urlingford:

Since the removal of the banks from Josephine’s Restaurant the Council is continuously looking for suitable alternative site, as there is no suitable public site, the Council has approached the owners of private potential sites.

However, the Council has been turned down, or sites are not suitable in terms of access, overhead wires etc. The search for a suitable alternative site is ongoing.

The relocation of the bottle banks back into Urlingford is reliant on the local community and local business to give permission to the local Council to use their premises.

The environment section welcomes suggestions from the local community and businesses in relation to establishing a possible alternative location and will inspect proposed sites in terms of its suitability.

Cllr McCarthy says that Kilkenny County Council is committed to find a suitable location for the bottle banks.