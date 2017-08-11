Excellent work carried out at Ballymoreen Graveyard, Littleton

The working committee wish to thank all who contributed generously to our collection at the recent annual mass which was very well attended.

New concrete seats and flower pots have been painted and put in place and a number of old headstones straightened up.

Thanks to local families who help keep the area free of weeds and litter and to our FAS workers for their dedicated service throughout the year; also to Damien Condon who did essential maintenance work on the outside walls.

It is planned to put in place an historical plaque which will link visitors to research done by Patrick Bracken and available at www.tipperarystudies.ie