Wedding bells for Roisin and Wayne

Congratulations and best wishes to Roisin Ryan, Coolcroo, Two Mile Borris, daughter of Conor and Kay Ryan, Doon, Co. Limerick on her recent wedding to Wayne Rodgers, Tipperary Town.

The wedding ceremony with Nuptial Blessing took place on July 15th in St. James Church, Two Mile Borris, followed by a reception in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny.

Celebrant Fr. Tony Ryan P.P. Upperchurch. Bridesmaids - Natalie Cummins, Aoife Ryan, Orla Ryan, Mairead Creagh. Best Man - Barry O'Reilly. Groomsmen - Stephen Greene, Paul Flynn, Ryan Jones. Flower Girls - Lucy Rodgers, Maisie Rodgers. Page Boy- Jayden Rodgers. Readers- Breda Rodgers, Fiona Ryan. Prayers of the Faithful - Jyden Rodgers, Mason Hayes, Roisie Daly, Scott Hayes, Kathleen Ryan, Brendan Ryan. Communion Reflection - Kay Ryan.

We wish both of them many years of health and happiness.