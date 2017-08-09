North Tipperary Macra
Carol Berkery is pictured with members of Newport Macra over the Miss Macra weekend Adrian Hayes and JC Ahern.
The region enjoyed a fantastic weekend in Thurles at the Miss Macra 2017 Festival.
Congratulations to Carol Berkery from Newport Macra who represented the region so well. Carol enjoyed a fantastic weekend and wore the sash with elegance and pride all weekend.
North Tipperary Macra meeting takes place on Friday night at 8pm in the Clodagh Bar Borrisoleigh. All welcome to attend.
