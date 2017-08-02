Teen named in fatal Tipperary car accident

The 16 year old victim in Tuesday evening's fatal road accident in North Tipperary has been named.

Adam Case, who is originally from Abbeyleix but had recently moved to Shinrone, died in a single vehicle incident on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan road on Tuesday at around 3.45pm.

He was fatally injured when the car he was a rear seat passenger in collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The two other occupants, a 22-year-old male and a 17-years-old female, who is not thought to be local, were taken to Tullamore Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

The 22-year-old male is described as being in a serious condition. He is believed to be from the Ballingarry area.

One local, who did not wish to be named, said that the local community was "absolutely shocked" by the tragedy and were praying that the two injured persons would recover.

This stretch of road was closed for a time to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

It is thought the car may have hit a humpback bridge on the road and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

The crash brings to six the number of people killed on Co. Tipperary’s roads this year, and only two days after the death of Michael Stapleton in Ballingarry on Sunday.