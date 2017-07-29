Tai Chi continues in Holycross

Tai Chi continues on Thursday mornings at 10.45am by the riverside in Holycross, weather permitting, or in Holycross Community Centre.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that, today, is practiced as a graceful form of exercise. It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing.

On Thursday August 3rd there will be a trip to the Glencomeragh Retreat Centre in Clonmel. Meet after 10am Mass outside the Community Centre. Shared lifts, bring a packed lunch. Donations accepted.