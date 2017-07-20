Breaking: New car park commences at St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles

The much needed car park has been in the pipeline for some months now and has finally started.

Work has commenced on a new public car park at St Patrick's Cemetery, Loughtagalla, Thurles which will provide much relief for those visiting graves or attending burials.

The car park has been in the pipeline for some months after the former Thurles Town Council secured the section of land, along with Peake Villa FC, who will be developing their section in the coming months also.

At present there is little or no car parking in the area of St Patrick's Cemetery with visitors having to park on the side of the road, on the footpath, or in Loughtagalla itself - a totally unsatisfactory situation.

However, soon, the car park will be up and running and though visitors will have to cross the busy road to access the cemetery, the situation will be a major improvement. Many had used the grounds of nearby Cleary Motors, Peake Villa FC and Thurles RFC to park their cars while visiting the graveyard and this in itself was unsatisfactory as well.

St Patrick's Cemetery is the busiest cemetery in the region by a long distance and provision of a car park has been a long time aspiration of public representatives. Money was set aside by the council for the purchase and development of the land and the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council is now overseeing the commencement of the work.

The annual Cemetery Mass in St Patrick's Cemetery takes place on Friday July 28th at 7:30pm. Parking for this event will be in Peake Villa and Thurles RFC. It is expected that there will be a large attendance at this annual community event.