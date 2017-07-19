WATCH: Tipperary lightning storms caught on camera
Lightning in Tipperary
Tipperary was hit by spectacular lightning storms last night. Twitter user Chris Dolan caught some of the action on film in Clonmel.
A status orange warning was put in place over Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford with a yellow warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.
Video of the lightning tonight #lightning #Lightningstrikes #clonmel #Tipperary pic.twitter.com/zQkEAUOxKq— Chris Dolan (@NoCoolNameChris) July 18, 2017
Right overhead now. #clonmel #lightning #Lightningstrikes #tipperary pic.twitter.com/TrCPEVUqTi— Chris Dolan (@NoCoolNameChris) July 18, 2017
