Doon tragedy: DPP seeks sentence review of cousins convicted of 'fatal burglary'

The DPP is seeking a review on a four-and-a-half-year sentence imposed on two cousins found guilty of a "fatal burglary" in Doon in 2015.

Cousins Michael Casey (34), with an address at Clonlong Halting Site, Southill, in Limerick and David Casey (22), with an address at Carragh Park, Belcamp, Dublin 17, had pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries, including one at the home of John O'Donoghue at Toomaline, Doon, on August 27, 2015.

Mr O'Donoghue collapsed and died after discovering a gang ransacking his home in Doon, Co. Limerick.

On August 27, 2015, Mr O'Donoghue suspected his house had been broken into after returning home from a shopping trip with his sister Christina.

He noticed that a side door had been forced open and a black van was parked in a yard across the road. The 62 year old man then went to get a shovel but when he returned he collapsed in the yard and later died.

Judge Tom O'Donnell sentenced both men at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court to four-and-a-half years imprisonment with the final year suspended on December 15, 2016.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal fixed December 14 next as the date for the hearing of the DPP's application to review the sentences.

Prosecuting counsel, John G O'Sullivan BL, referred to the case as a “fatal burglary”.

The Caseys were not in court for the list to fix dates.