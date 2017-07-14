Concert in aid of Ballynonty Community Field

Ballynonty Community Field - Family Fun Day concert in Killenaule Complex on Saturday 15th July at 8pm. One Act Comedy “The Drapers Dummy”. Various other items including music, song & dance. Adm €10 adults / €5 children. All Proceeds to Ballynonty Community Field.

We are holding another event on Sunday 30th July. Starring the Lambert Puppet Theatre, famous for Wanderly Wagon. Starting with Fancy Dress Parade at 1pm; followed by Family Fun Day which will include: Side Shows, Sale of Work, Music, Tug o War, Pony Rides, Kid Races, plus many more. Admission €5 Adults/Children Free.

Find us on Facebook for upcoming events and progress on the field.

Please support both events for this worthwhile cause.