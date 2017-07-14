Colour everywhere in Templemore Library Art exhibition

Templemore Library is currently hosting an exhibition by India native Ligi Joy.

Ligi, who lives in Roscrea is a a native of 'God's own country, Kerala, India'. She explains “I started drawing and painting as a toddler and participated in several competitions, during my school age”.

A nurse by profession. Ligi had not received any formal art training as a child or student. However, she says, “I like to do oil, acrylic, watercolor, glass paintings and multi- media paintings. Although I enjoy different subject matter, my favourites are landscapes and flowers.

This is her second art exhibition in Ireland. “I would like to give a positive contribution from this to help the poor and diseased people. Because, I believe that extending one hand to help others is worth more than joining two hands in prayers”.

“I am not able to put in words how much I love colours! Colours are everywhere and we all see the power of colours daily, often unconsciously”. Ligi says for her colours are reflection of life and she believe that "Images speak louder than words".

Ligi's paintings are on display in Templemore Library for the month of July for all to appreciate.