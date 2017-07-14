Killea Fun Day a great success

Killea Fun Day held its 10th event recently which turned out to be a great success with a large crowd turning out for a great day’s enjoyment.

We were blessed with the weather over the last 10 years and we have raised over 100,000 for local organisations, such as Killea NS, Killea Graveyard, Killea Fás, Killea Cultural Group, Tidy Town, Comhaltas and Killea GAA – so everyone has gained much needed funds.

This could not have happened without help from a lot of people within our parish and also the sponsors who all give generously when we call around annually for funding. Many thanks to all.

Thanks also to all those who help out on this community day. It shows that when people come together anything can be achieved.