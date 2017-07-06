Breaking: Nine new Tipperary Gardai graduate from Templemore Training College

Five of the class of 198 will be stationed in Thurles Garda Station.

Nine Tipperary Gardai graduated from the Garda Training College in Templemore this afternoon with Minister for State David Stanton and Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan on hand to offer their congratulations.

The group of 198 brings to 1,000, the number of new Gardai since the recruitment moratorium on public sector recruitment was lifted, with 56 ladies and 142 gentlemen 'passing-out' in this latest class.

This is the ninth group to commence training under the new BA Applied Policing Programme and there was a great atmosphere of celebration throughout Templemore with the Garda Band on hand to entertain and to assist with the famous drill displays in the College Square - one of the highlights of the ceremony, which was enjoyed in the presence of family members and friends.

There were nine from overseas who also graduated including seven from England and one each from Poland and Scotland.

The nine Tipperary Gardai who graduated were:

Garda Kelly O'Brien from Nenagh who will be stationed in Kilkenny;

Garda Patrice Ryan from Golden who will be stationed in Kilkenny;

Garda Thomas McRory from Cashel who will be stationed in Enniscorthy;

Garda Raymond Moore from Templemore who will be stationed in Enniscorthy;

Garda Eoin Ryan from Toomevara who will be stationed in Kilkenny;

Garda Patrick Hayde from Clonmel who will be stationed in Enniscorthy;

Garda Peter Bergin from Roscrea who will be stationed in Enniscorthy;

Garda Liam Harty from Drom who will be stationed in Waterford;

Garda Aoife O'Gorman from Killenaule who will be stationed in Enniscorthy.

There will be five of Intake 164 staying in Tipperary with Garda James Kelleher, Garda Alison White, Garda Padraig O'Connor, Garda Joseph Walsh and Garda David Carey all to be stationed in Thurles.