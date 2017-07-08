Tipperary is among top counties for recycling electrical goods

Last year saw the highest volume of waste electrical and electronic equipment collected in Tipperary to date, representing an increase of 12 per cent from 2015.

The average person in Tipperary recycled 10.2kg of waste electrical and electronic equipment in 2016 with WEEE Ireland, placing them in the top six counties with the highest rate of WEEE recycling in Ireland.

These achievements were outlined in the 2016 Annual Report from WEEE Ireland.

The report shows that WEEE Ireland has gone above and beyond the targets set out by the EU which will soon increase to 65 per cent takeback of all WEEE placed on the market. This new target represents a high priority for WEEE Ireland that must be achieved by 2019 in order to maintain Ireland’s exemplary status in WEEE recycling.

For WEEE Ireland, 2016 was the “year of the battery” seeing a total of 812 tonnes of batteries collected, which is the equivalent of 32 million AA batteries. The report revealed that Irish people love to work hard and play hard (responsibly) with takeback of both electrical tools and electrical toys growing by 140 per cent and 122 per cent respectively. Refrigeration appliances were another high performing category, with Irish consumers leaving 103,000 fridge freezers in the safe and capable hands of WEEE Ireland. Large household appliances remain a consistently high performing category, representing 49 per cent of all WEEE collected in 2016.

These impressive takeback rates mean WEEE Ireland was able to donate €50,000 to their long-standing charity partner, LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, with whom they recently announced a further 5 year commitment to until 2022. This brings the total amount of charitable donations made to LauraLynn since the beginning of the partnership in 2011 to €285,000.

WEEE Ireland coordinates free collections of electronic waste via three core channels; Retailers, Civic Amenity Sites and Collection Events. 54 per cent of the tonnage of electrical waste collected by WEEE Ireland in 2016 came via its strong network of retailers, 30 per cent from Civic Amenity Sites and 16 per cent of WEEEE collected was from WEEE Ireland collection events. Batteries can be recycled in the familiar Blue Battery boxes, located in many Retailers across Ireland.

WEEE Ireland works on behalf of its member producers to help them meet and comply with the legal obligations imposed by the WEEE Directive 2006/66/EC.

Apple Distribution, Dell, Panasonic, Philips, Whirlpool, Glen Dimplex and IBM Ireland are just some of these 912 members who collectively placed 56,000 tonnes of electrical and electronic equipment on the Irish market last year. WEEE Ireland also work with WEEELABEX certified recyclers KMK in Tullamore, Irish Lamp Recycling in Athy and the Recycling Village in Duleek.

WEEE Ireland are asking the people of Tipperary to continue their efforts in 2017 by recycling their WEEE at their local Civic Amenity Site at Nenagh Recycling Centre, Donohill Landfill Site, Cashel CAS Tipperary, Clonmel Waste Ltd, Clonmel CAS or leaving it with one of their local retailers- Spencer Spillane Roscrea, Centary Stores Roscrea, Expert Nenagh, Centenary Stores Templemore, Stakelums Thurles, Centenary Stores Thurles, Ronayne Hardware Thurles, Centenary Stores Littleton, Dairygold Co Op Cahir, DID Clonmel or Sean Hackett Cloneml, Co. Tipperary.

Speaking of WEEE Ireland’s record breaking success of 2016, Leo Donovan CEO of WEEE Ireland said, “The collection of waste electrical and electronic equipment in Ireland has gone from strength to strength. The figures speak for themselves and reflect the tremendous effort from all the team here in WEEE Ireland.”

He admits there is still work to be done, particularly on raising awareness of small WEEE recycling. The report shows that 11 per cent of people admit they put small WEEE in with their general waste, and 80% of people admit to hoarding waste and obsolete IT gadgets at home.

Speaking of this challenge, Mr Donovan says, “In 2017 we have set out to increase the collection of small waste appliances. Last year only 30 per cent of small WEEE was collected for recycling.”