Breaking: Major split in Sinn Fein as Morris gets no confidence vote

There is a major split in Sinn Fein in County Tipperary with the news that Councillor Seamie Morris has been advised to move to a 'neighbouring county'.

Tipperary Sinn Féin members have voted no confidence in Councillor Séamie Morris, it has emerged after a meeting of the Comhairle Ceantair Tiobraid Árann passed a motion.

“Comhairle Ceantair Sinn Féin, Tiobraid Árann, after nine months of trying to resolve our difficulties with you [Séamie Morris] without success, with the support of the membership has decided you would be better affiliated with a neighbouring county. A vote has been taken by the membership to expel you from Tipperary Sinn Féin," - the motion read.

The contents of a similar motion were previously conveyed informally to Councillor Morris, a statement from Sinn Fein stated, but as he then chose not to respond to the genuine and honest concerns of the membership, the motion has now been conveyed formally to Councillor Morris by registered post after a vote of that same membership at the Comhairle Ceantair.

"The Comhairle Ceantair has expressed it’s deep disappointment that Councillor Morris has chosen not to make himself amenable to the members despite continued efforts on their part," the statement continued.

Cllr Morris expressed his huge anger and disappointment at the move and has vowed to 'fight tooth and nail' to resolve the issues within the party.

