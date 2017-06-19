Breaking: New UK routes announced for Waterford Airport

Three cities will now be served from July 24th making Waterford Airport very attractive for visitors to Manchester, London and Birmingham by the new airline Aer Southeast.

Waterford Airport today announced the resumption of scheduled services to three cities in the UK beginning on Monday, July 24 with an inaugural service to London Luton at 7.15am.

The services to London Luton, Manchester and Birmingham will be operated by a new airline, Aer Southeast, an Irish aviation start-up with registered offices at Waterford Airport, who have very considerable experience in regional aviation and the backing of Irish and Scandinavian investors. The service will use a Saab 340 aircraft that will be based at Waterford Airport.

Bookings can be made for London Luton via the Waterford Airport website,www.flywaterford.com as well as the direct link www.aersoutheast.com, from 9am tomorrow (Tuesday, June 20). Bookings for Manchester and Birmingham on the Aer Southeast website will be available in the coming days and this will be communicated through the Airport’s website and social media accounts.

Aer Southeast will operate:

Six flights a week to London Luton with operating days and departure times from

Waterford as follows:



Monday Depart at 07h15 Arrive at 08h45

Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday Depart at 09h30 Arrive at 11h00

Friday and Sunday Depart at 17h00 Arrive at 18h30

Three flights a week to Manchester, with operating days and departing times from

Waterford as follows:

Wednesday Depart at 14h00 Arrive at 15h15

Friday and Sunday Depart at 13h00 Arrive at 14h15



Three flights a week to Birmingham, with operating days and departing times from

Waterford Airport as follows:

Monday Depart at 13h00 Arrive at 14h15

Tuesday and Thursday Depart at 14h00 Arrive at 15h15



These scheduled services will provide people with a wide range of travel options through the whole week, and offer numerous possibilities for onward air travel from any of these UK airports.

A full list of both outgoing and returning flight times is available on the Airport’s website.

Ticket prices to all destinations will start from €79 one-way.

Welcoming the announcement, Desmond O'Flynn, CEO, Waterford Airport, said: “I am delighted that Aer Southeast will resume three scheduled air services to the UK, all of which have proved their worth and their vital importance to the South East over many years.”

He continued: “I am also very pleased to welcome this Scandinavian consortium to Waterford.

We have had detailed discussions with a number of parties since the loss of scheduled services in June last year, but we were very impressed with the aviation experience of the consortium and

their commitment to this project. We look forward to working closely with SkyTruckers [the company behind Aer Southeast], as once again regular and sustainable air links to key cities in the UK are operated over the coming months and years.”