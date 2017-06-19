Celebrations: Carricks Irene Malone is the toast of Tipperary at AIMS Awards

Carrick on Suir Musical Society stalwart Irene Malone was the toast of Tipperary at the annual AIMS Awards in Killarney at the weekend when she picked up her third award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Paulette in Legally Blonde.

The winners were announced at a glittering ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Saturday evening in front of 1,300 seated guests and the magnificent and spectacular programme of events was overseen in a very efficient manner by AIMS President Colm Moules - a former member of Thurles Musical Society, and Vice President, Seamus Power of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society, who is expected to take over the reigns at the end of the current season.

Irene Malone was up against Thurles Musical Society's Mairead Hackett who was nominated for her role as Miss Sandra in All Shook Up. There were also runner-up awards for Carrick-on-Suir for Best House Management, St Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel for Best Programme, and for Best Technical, Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society for Best Ensemble, while Carrick-on-Suir's Marian Grace was also nominated for the Unsung Hero Award.

The Best Director Award in the Gilbert section went to Kilkenny's Christine Scarry who will be the Director for Thurles Musical Society in 2018 - their show is yet to be announced.

Elsewhere, David Darmody, formerly of Phoenix Productions, was on stage representing Teachers Musical Society in the Best Overall Show category, but the award went to Leixlip Musical and Variety Group for their Legally Blonde production.

There was a very strong Tipperary contingent at the awards night which marked the 14th consecutive year in the Gleneagle, Killarney, which this years celebrates 60 years in business.