Thousands of Tipperary students begin State exams

Almost 4,500 students will sit their Junior and Leaving Certificate exams across Tipperary this morning with English Paper 1 the first subject on the agenda for sixth year students.

Over 2,200 Tipperary students will sit the Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied exam this morning with a further 2,300 Junior Cert students facing English and CSPE papers today.

Overall nearly 120,000 students will sit this year's State exams at more than 5,000 centres throughout the country. The State exams end on 23 June.

This morning President Higgins sent out a message wishing students preparing to sit exams the best of luck.