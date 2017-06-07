Tipperary crime update: Thieves target valuable signs outside local pubs

Gardaí in North Tipperary have warned business people with vintage signs to be wary following thefts from two pubs in the early hours of Thursday last.

Two old signs for a tobacco product and cocoa were stolen from Ryan's Pub in Killoscully.

The property is valued at €1,000.

On the same night thieves struck at the Fairways Pub and Restaurant in Kilruane, taking an old advertising sign for tobacco, valued at €2,000. The premises is closed.

Meanwhile, small quantities of drugs were seized by local gardaí in recent days, including €10 worth of cannabis at Main Street, Cloughjordan, on Thursday last; €25 worth of cannabis herb at Ardán, Borrisokane and €50 worth of the same drug at the Fairgreen, Borrisokane on Friday last.

A quantity of cannabis herb worth €20 was seized at Shalee Cross on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are investigating alleged assaults involving two males in the main street in Portroe on Saturday night last at around 10.20pm.

In Cloughjordan, meanwhile, a fight involving two males on the main street in the early hours of Sunday resulted in a home owner having two windows of her property broken, while in Silver Street, Nenagh, on Monday last at 4am a window of a premises was smashed, causing €200 worth of damage.

Gardaí in Newport are investigating damage two vehicles in Doonane, Newport, on Saturday last.

In both cases windows in the vehicles were smashed. Credit cards, a wallet and a driving licence were stolen from one of the vehicles.

In Roscrea, a male was arrested for a breach of public order in Abbey Street on Saturday last.