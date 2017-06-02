Tipperary food producers tickle taste buds with a Taste of Lough Derg

Food producers and restaurant owners surrounding Lough Derg lakelands have joined forces once again this summer in an effort to promote the region as a food tourism destination.

Following on from the successful pilot initiative held in 2014, A Taste of Lough Derg returns for a fourth year this June and features over 30 food events taking place in villages and towns along the shores of Lough Derg in counties Clare, Galway and Tipperary until early October .

This year’s event has received grant aid from CEDRA.

The calendar of events has been coordinated by the Lough Derg Marketing Group in conjunction with the food businesses in the region, and was launched this week by local food champion Marie Nagle, Cinnamon Alley Nenagh.

Speaking at the launch of programme in The Derg Inn in Terryglass, Ms Nagle said that it was indicative of the entrepreneurial spirit that exists around the lake to see business owners working together to promote food experiences in the region and enhance the visitor experience to the Lough Derg Region.

Nenagh Municipal District Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Phyl Bugler said that this was a very exciting time to be involved in tourism with the launch of the Lough Derg Canoe trail in June 2017 and the Lough Derg Blueway due to be rolled out for the summer 2018 season.

There’s an exciting programme of events for 2017 aimed at attracting new visitors to the region and providing them with a memorable food experience.

It’s an opportunity to showcase the food produce in the area, some of the quality artisan food producers and established restaurants. Some of the highlights of the 2017 programme include the chance to meet a beekeeper, take a trip on a kayak, walk some of the Lough Derg Way, experience yoga in nature, mindfulness bog walk and follow in the footsteps of Brian Boru.

The list of participants for 2017 is:

The Derg Inn, Terryglass

Tuscany Bistro,Ballina Killaloe

La Bouche, Portumna

Nuala’s Bar & Restaurant, Tuamgraney

Peppermill Nenagh

The Killaloe Hotel and Spa

Irish Seed Savers - Scariff

Larkin’s Bar & Restaurant,Garrykennedy

Fuchsia Lane Farm

Brookfield Farm, Coolbawn

Emma Burke Kennedy, Yoga Instructor Terryglass.

Derg Farmhouse Cheese, Newtown

Wilde Irish Chocolates, Tuamgraney

Lough Derg Water Sports, Kilgarvan