Cllr Hughie McGrath wants concrete blocks outside Railway Bar in Nenagh removed

Tipperary County Council has been asked to get the owners of the Railway Bar in Nenagh to remove six big concrete blocks from outside the now closed premsies.

The bar is owned by Arrabawn Co-op and the blocks were placed to the front of the building to prevent illegal parking.

However, Cllr McGrath has described the co-op's response as a “shabby, lazy way of trying to solve the problem”.

He told Nenagh Municipal District Council that the blocks needed to be removed and that only five or six cars had been parking there.

“They are not a great sight coming into town” he said.

Pointing to the council's work in placing chipboard around a derelict site at Hanly's Place, he said the co-op should be told to “get their house in order and do it properly”. He was told by Marion O'Neill, senior environment officer in the council's environment section, that the building was on the council's working list.