Nenagh's model citizens presented with their certificates

Nenagh Youth Project Girls Homework Club took part in Foróige's Fab Feb by designing an anti-bullying campaign, which proved to be a winner at the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards.

The group created a list of helpful tips for young people in their school. They then created a display board to include the poster with tips on what to do if you are experiencing bullying, which they displayed in the school.

Nenagh's The Shamrockers, after discussion about the important issues which affect them day-to-day, decided to raise awareness of Pieta House and Foróige.

Eric O’Brien, Foróige area manager, and Collette Quinn, An Garda Síochána, present Emily O’Reilly and Amy Lombard, The Shamrockers, Nenagh, with their certificate

In order to raise awareness and much needed funds, the group held a bake sale at the local St. Patrick's Day parade as they felt this would enable them to reach a large group of people.

Everyone got involved in the project between advertising, providing music and designing the stand and of course baking. Any remaining baked goods were donated to St Conlan's Nursing Home.