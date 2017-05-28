Nenagh Walking Club' s next trip is to Mount Leinster

Nenagh Walking Club's next outing is on Sunday, June 4 when the club takes a trip to Mount Leinster. Contact Aidan, 087-9836750.

Other walks for the diary include, June 18, Lough Derg Way and Tountinna, and July 2, Midsummer outing to the Ballyhouras.

The club's Tuesday evening hikes continue on May 30 with a hike on the Devil's Bit, meeting at Tyone Mills (Arrabawn) at 6.45pm. Contact Martin, 087-2562454, if further details are needed.

The club's easy level walks continue on Thursdays 10.30am. Members please note change of meeting venue to Tesco Nenagh while roadsworks continue on Dublin Road. Contact Willie, 087-6633577, for more information.

Non-members are welcome to do three walks before joining the club. Membership of the club is €45 which includes membership of Mountaineering Ireland and also covers insurance.

All Sunday walks depart from Kenyon Street car park at 11am.