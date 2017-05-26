Nenagh nurse and mentor Anne Ryan awarded €2,000 bursary

Nenagh native Anne Ryan has been rewarded for her work in mentoring newly-qualified nurses at the Mid West Cancer Centre in University Hospital Limerick.

Ms Ryan from Tyone, is daughter of Timmy and Mary Ryan, and has been awarded the Sheila Clarke Bursary, which is valued at €2,000.

The award is given to a staff nurse caring for cancer patients in memory of the late Sheila Clarke, a past president of the Irish Association of Nurses in Oncology (IANO) and a pioneer in the development of cancer nursing as a specialty in Ireland.

Ms Ryan works on the Day Ward at the Mid-Western Cancer Centre, looking after medical oncology and haematology patients. She was nominated for the bursary by Aine Collins, Clinical Nurse Manager 2 on the Day Ward and by Cathleen Osborne, Clinical Nurse Manager 3, Cancer Services.

Ms Ryan said the role of the mentor on the Day Ward involved guiding and supporting new nurses on the ward.

“You have nurses who are suddenly exposed to an acutely complex treatment area like the Day Ward. A mentor is like a minder and I work with the nurse, going through all her patients before she starts the day so she knows what to expect and what drugs she will be giving. I work with her throughout the day and if she has any questions, chemo checks or needs supervision or assistance with a clinical skill, she will come to me,” said Ms Ryan.

Ms Collins said she “continually receives positive feedback from those Ms Ryan mentors”.

“Anne is an outstanding person and team player. She is cheerful, positive, enthusiastic, very knowledgeable and always keen to share and develop these attributes with all team members,” Ms Collins said in nominating Ms Ryan.

Ms Ryan graduated from NUI Galway in 2008 and has experience in emergency medicine and on medical and surgical wards in Ireland and in Australia in addition to her experience with cancer patients.

Her nomination papers for the Sheila Clarke Bursary also cited her research and education interests, including her involvement in work on the Day Ward which has resulted in the replacement of intravenous with oral anti-emetics.

Chemotherapy patients are given anti-emetics to reduce sickness and vomiting and these were traditionally delivered intravenously

“We now offer antiemetics in tablet form before treatment to prevent patients from feeling sick,” said Ms Ryan. The result has been less invasive treatment for patients and significant time savings for patients and staff.