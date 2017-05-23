Three Tipperary athletes on Irish transplant team for World Games in Malaga

Three Tipperary athletes will jet off to Malaga in Spain next month to take part in the World Transplant Games.

Orla Hogan, who had a kidney transplant will be joined by fellow Nenagh athlete Sheila Gregan, kidney, and Cahir's Vincent Bradshaw, liver, as part of the 29-strong team.

All three are veterans of previous games.

Before heading off on June 24, they attended a motivational talk by Kilkenny hurling great Michael Fennelly in ALSAA Sports Complex, Dublin Airport.

The former Allstar shared his experience, as a prolific player and lecturer in Nutrition and Coaching.

He is a lecturer for the Limerick Institute of Technology at its Thurles campus, and holds an MSc in Sports Performance from UL.

Ranging in age from 30 to 79, Transplant Team Ireland includes 5 Liver transplant recipients and 24 who have undergone kidney transplants. One of the kidney transplant recipients is also poignantly the father of a deceased organ donor.

Colin White, national projects manager of the Irish Kidney Association, Ireland Team manager and treasurer of the World Transplant Games Federation, said: “The realisation that all of the competitors at the Games will be there because of the generosity of organ donors, and their families, is a wonderful reminder than there is a lot of good in society.”