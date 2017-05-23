Nenagh's Matt leads his team as they step up for mental health wellbeing

A group of local fitness enthusiasts are stepping up to the challenge of promoting physical health but also mental wellbeing as part of a novel fundraiser in aid of the mental health charity, GROW.

For weeks, personal trainer Matt from “MCfuturefitness” based in Nenagh, has been putting himself and other 12 other volunteers through their paces as part of a great reveal challenge.

Matt, who works in the Fitness Factory in Nenagh and also runs his own online personal training website – MCFutureFitness.com – signed up 12 eager participants to take part in the fitness challenge to raise funds for GROW and to promote the benefits of exercise on mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Those who have signed up for the great reveal challenge include Matt’s cousin Brian Cooney, Philip Cullen, Brendan Kelly, Sharon Nagle, Neil Kevin, Thomas O’Connell, Pearse Morris, Louise Hickey, Barry Corcoran, Wayne Cawley, Daryl McGee and Edwina King.

For Matt, the challenge is an important way of raising awareness of GROW as well as opening up the conversation about mental health and the mind-body benefits of exercise.

“I wanted to do something related to health and fitness but also linked with mental health and promoting better awareness of mental health.

“GROW holds a weekly support meeting here in Nenagh every week which is free to attend and it also holds over 120 peer-support group meetings across Ireland each week,” he says.

“I picked GROW as it's very close to home. My mum is part of GROW and I also know many people who have been affected by mental health and suicide.

To donate to Matt, visit his fundraising page - https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11364002_mcfuturefitness-mental-health-awareness.html.

To learn more about GROW, visit www.grow.ie