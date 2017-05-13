Nenagh Hospital patients are asked for care feedback

Nenagh Hospital is to take part in a countrywide survey on patient feedback on hospital services.

Ireland's first ever National Patient Experience Survey is getting underway this month and affords adult acute hospital inpatients a chance to describe their experiences and inform improvements in our health service.

In excess of 2,000 of these patients will be asked to describe their experiences in University Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital. Maternal health and paediatric services do not come under the ambit of the current survey and, accordingly, patients discharged from University Maternity Hospital Limerick will not be participating.

Patients will be asked 61 questions on topics such as confidence and trust in hospital staff, hospital food, care and treatment, and whether their medications and possible side-effects were explained before discharge from hospital.

Prof Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: “There are a number of ways in which patients can and do give us feedback on our services. We continuously refine our services on the basis of what our patients have said. But we can always do more and I am delighted that the voice of our patients will be listened to as part of the National Patient Experience Survey.

“This is the most comprehensive exercise of its type ever attempted in Ireland and we can be confident that the sound methodology and robust, evidence-based approach underpinning it will deliver real benefits for our patients in the years to come. I am appealing to our patients and their families to maximise participation in this survey to drive quality improvement across the system.”