FG 'lead the way' on collections

Fine Gael members in Tipperary recently decided to stop church gate collections. Like other political parties, Fine Gael has collected outside Churches for many years.

However, given the on-going need for fundraising by various charities, Fine Gael in Tipperary has decided not to compete with these charities anymore. Declan Burgess, Cashel Fine Gael Secretary, welcomed the decision, “Church gates should only be for community groups and charities, not political parties”. Burgess said “I’m delighted Fine Gael has taken the charge and is leading the way with this welcomed change”. The Cashel based activist has called on the other Political Parties in Tipperary to do the right thing and follow this new proposal.

Declan concluded by thanking the very generous parishioners who have donated to Fine Gael in past collections and encourages people to try their best in supporting our clubs and charities at future collections in Tipperary.