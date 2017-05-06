Coláiste Phobail Ros Cré Athletics

The Tipperary Schools Track and Field Championships were held in Templemore on Wed, 5th April.

The day started well with Nicole Brooks winning her heat of the 75m hurdles. She ran in the final shortly afterwards and finished 2nd, winning the first medal of the day. Next up were the 100m sprints. Zita Baranya and Joanne O Rourke ran very well in the minor girls heats, both finishing in 3rd place. However, with 7 heats, only 2 per heat qualified for the semi-final, so both girls narrowly missed out. Andrea Scully went one better and finished in 2nd place in her heat. Despite her best efforts, she didn't qualify for the final. The boys were up next in the 100m. Hopes were running high in the final here as Kyle Dooley, Dayle O Meara and Oisín Moloney all ran fantastic heats, all finishing in 1st place. Kyle finished in 2nd place while Dayle came home in 3rd place. But misfortune struck Oisín as midway through the race he pulled up due to injury. He was very unlucky as he was running very well and in 3rd place at the time. Aaron Delahunty, Joe Teehan and Con O Sullivan also ran in the heats finishing 4th, 4th and 5th respectively. In the Inter boys 100m, Adam Dooley won his heat and won silver in the final. Simba Havatitye and Robert Zagars also ran well.

Meanwhile on the track, Dayle O Meara was in good form in the long jump. His jump of 4.95m earned him another silver medal. Adam Dooley also jumped well, with his best jump of 5.73m bringing him home in 4th place. Nicole Brooks also medalled again with silver in the minor girls shot putt .

Finally, it was relay time. Our minor girls, Zita Baranya, Caoimhe Flannery, Nicole Brooks and Andrea Scully finished in 5th place. Our minor boys were unfortunate to lose Oisín Moloney, but Joe Teehan stepped up to lead out the team in the 1st leg. Along with Aaron Delahunty, Dayle O Meara and the strong finish of Kyle Dooley the boys crossed the line in 2nd place.

The Inter boys did well to bring home the bronze medals. Simba Havatitye, Kenny Lee, Tadhg Nash and Adam Dooley were the team members .Other athletes who participated on the day were Leah Ryan, Teresa Maher, Fionnuala Mulvey, Indre Miliute, Aaron Lalor, Patrick Feehan, Darragh Rigney and Jamie Ryan. Well done to all for their wonderful participation and cooperation on the day. Huge credit is due to Miss Cleary for her all her hard work.