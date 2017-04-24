Graduation: Nine Tipp Gardai graduate from Templemore Training College

Nine Tipperary Gardai graduated from amongst the 143 at the Garda Training College in Templemore this week, with a further five new recruits set to be stationed in Nenagh Garda Station.

The ceremony at Garda Training College in Templemore saw the 45 ladies and 98 men follow in the footsteps of thousands before them performing the age-old-tradition of the drill display in the College Square before being congratulated by Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan and Minister Frances Fitzgerald.

It was a great day for the new Gardai and their families and thankfully they got to hold the ceremony outdoors with the threat of rain mainly staying away for the afternoon.

The nine Tipperary Gardai, who commened training on September 12th and will commence phase 11 on May 8th, welcomed their families and friends to the College which was on fete all day long. The celebrations continued afterwards before the gardai went their separate ways in preparation for heading to their new posts around the country.

The Gardai were congratulated by Minister Fitzgerald and Commissioner O'Sullivan and wished well in their careers in An Garda Siochana.

The Tipperary Gardai who graduated were:

Garda Sean Kennedy from Thurles who will be stationed by Midleton.

Garda Neil Ryan from Tipperary town who will be stationed in Bandon.

Garda Olimpia Sosinska from Nenagh who will be stationed in Portlaoise.

Garda Kieran Leahy from Tipperary town who will be stationed in Bandon.

Garda Roisin O'Dwyer from Thurles who will be stationed in Carlow.

Garda Clara Doheny from Ballybacon who will be stationed in Wexford.

Garda Claire Comerford from Nenagh who will be stationed in Tullamore.

Garda Dean O'Sullivan from Nenagh who will be stationed in Bray.

Garda Tommy Doyle from Thurles who will be stationed in Waterford.

The Gardai to be stationed in Nenagh include:

Garda Aisling Dunne, Garda Mary Cuthbert, Garda Garda Sandra Gartlan, Garda William Hayes and Garda Eoin Walsh.