Allianz NHL: Patrons advised to get tickets ahead of Tipp vs Wexford semi-final tie in Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Board are advising all patrons - adults and children - to have their tickets purchased for Sunday's Allianz NHL semi-final clash between Tipperary and Wexford well in advance of the game.

Kilkenny County GAA Board have issued a statement ahead of Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League semi-final tie between Tipperary and Wexford, advising patrons that nobody will be allowed to enter the grounds without a ticket - adults or children.

The game which kicks off at 4:00pm is all ticket and every individual entering the Ground, including children, will require a ticket. Ticket Prices: Adults €20 [€15 if purchased before midnight on Saturday 15th April]; Students/Pensioners €15; Children €5.

Season Ticket Holders can gain admittance through Stile 14-17 on Hebron Road with their Season Ticket Cards.

Wheelchair users should apply to their own county boards for tickets for this game. Entry for wheelchair users is via Gate 9 on Hebron Road.

Group Passes - €3 per Juvenile - 1 Free Adult for every 10 Juveniles - available by application to Croke Park. Entry to the Ground for Groups will be Stile 28 Ardan O Cearbhaill.

The stands are un-reserved but Stand Specific. There will be no facility to transfer between stands once you enter the Ground. See names of stands from picture above. Please note that 6 sections - Q R S X Y Z - in Ardan Breathnach are uncovered.

The Board is presently arranging car parking facilities and at this stage can confirm that O'Loughlin Gaels Ground right beside Nowlan Park will be open for parking and indeed refreshments right throughout the day. There will be update further car park details as soon as they are confirmed. Please follow Match Traffic signs from Ring Road on Match Day.

Supporters travelling from the Clonmel/Callan direction are advised to be aware of Road Works close to Kilkenny City. Alternative routes, to avoid possible hold-ups, will be signposted on match day.

The Board will continue to update details on Kilkenny GAA website as they become available. All supporters are strongly advised to purchase tickets in advance to avail of discounts and to avoid queues on match day.