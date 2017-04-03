Art award for Laura O'Keeffe 

Congratulations to Laura O’Keeffe, St Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town. Laura was one of five local students who have been awarded ‘Highly Commended’ at the Mental Health Ireland Photography Competition. The theme for Mental Health Ireland’s Art & Photography competition for secondary school children was ‘Mind Your Mental Health’. Issues including anxiety, self-harm and depression can be difficult for teenagers to talk about. The feedback from teachers and students has been that his competition opened up a space for the students to think about their own mental health and those around them. The Exhibition took place in the Dublin City County Office on Wood Quay in Dublin on Wednesday 29thMarch. Nearly 200 people attended from the four corners of Ireland. tion.