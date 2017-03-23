Tipperary cancer survivors urged to step it out on fitness programme

Tipperary cancer survivors are being encouraged to put their best foot forward under a new HSE fitness programme.

The Midwestern Cancer Information and Support Centre at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has commenced its Strides for Life Programme for walkers for 2017. The programme runs for 16 weeks and has been developed by developed by the Irish Cancer Society for cancer survivors.

Strides for Life brings participants through a structured walking programme, gradually increasing fitness levels over its course. The programme aims to bring the individual to a level of fitness where they can help reduce their risk of a recurrence of the cancer and improve their health and quality of life.

A key part of Strides for Life is the role which programme volunteers play in recruiting the participants and assessing them at the beginning and at intervals throughout the 16 weeks.

The three walking leader volunteers this year include, Fidelma Hackett, Becky Hand, and Catherine Hand.

Once assessed, individualised programmes are then prepared for the participants and they go on the weekly walks in the UHL area, developing their pace as they go.

There is still a chance to participate, if you are a cancer survivor and want to get involved, contact the Cancer Information Centre on 061-458163.