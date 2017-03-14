Death of very popular former teacher Maura McCullagh

Deep sadness has greeted news of the passing of Thurles native Maura McCullagh, a retired teacher from St Joseph's College in Borrisoleigh, who has resided in Ballycahill parish for many years.

The passing of retired secondary school teacher Maura McCullagh, Ballinahow, Ballycahill and Tarmon Drive,Thurles, has occasioned great sadness locally as a lady who made an enormous contribution to so many lives had been taken prematurely.

Maura, nee Small, died peacefully, after an illness borne with great dignity, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her loving husband Mattie, sister Eileen (O'Gara) and brother Micháel Small, Maura was a teacher at St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh for many years, among other posts she held, and was very highly regarded and thought of by staff and students alike. Indeed, she passed on the teaching traits to three of her children also with sons Denis and Liam, and daughter Eileen teaching locally in Scoil Ailbhe, Thurles Two-Mile-Borris and Holycross national schools also. Her brother, the late Michael Small was also a primary school teacher and very well known in educational and GAA circles.

Maura was also involved in a number of parish groups and her kind, compassionate nature together with her vast experience was a source of much comfort and wisdom to all those who were so fortunate to have benefited from having known and worked with her. Since her retirement from teaching she remained very active in the community and continued her involvement even during her brief illness - an illness she bore with incredible fortitude and dignity.

Maura is reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles today Tuesday, 14th March, from 4pm to 7pm to arrive at the Church of St Cataldus, Ballycahill at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow Wednesday 15th at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery.

She is deeply regretted by her loving children, Margaret, Denis, Liam, Matt and Eileen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbors and a very large circle of many good friends.

A lady of substance, Maura McCullagh will be deeply missed in Ballycahill and Thurles.

May she rest gently in the presence of the God she served so well.