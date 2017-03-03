Design plan for Latteragh bends to be drawn up

The topographical and geological survey for the €14m roadworks at Latteragh bends have been completed and Tipperary Council now hopes to draw up a detailed design for the project, Nenagh councillors have been told.

And district manager Marcus O'Connor revealed they will then go to Part 8, followed by approval for compulsory purchase orders and actual construction.

Mr O'Connor said the council was “extremely aware” of the dangers at the ends. “We have been trying to get roadworks there for the past 14 years. It is not getting any better.”

Cllr Joe Hannigan warned that the council needed to make motorists aware of the dangers on the bends and revealed that he had came across a female motorist recently whose car was on its roof. “I'm told it is the third accident in a month,” he said.

He asked that the council install temporary measures to slow traffic because of the “possibility of somebody losing their life”.