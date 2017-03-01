'Very good' teaching of Science in Cashel

A school subject inspection of Science and Chemistry in Cashel's Community School (CCS) has found it is taught to a high standard.

Dept. of Education officials carry out regular checks on all schools across the State.

On October 13th, an inspector visited CCS, and the report was published on February 3rd. Cashel Community School is a co-educational school operating under the combined trusteeship of the Christian Brothers, the Presentation Sisters and Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB).

The curriculum offered to the students is as follows: Junior Certificate, Transition Year (TY), the established Leaving Certificate and the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP).

The key findings: “The quality of teaching and learning varied from fair to very good. In some lessons, student learning was enhanced by references to experiences from the students’ own environment. In these lessons, clear explanations provided visual images to support students’ understanding. In almost all lessons, a very good teacher-student rapport pertained and teachers’ interactions with students were very positive, thus enhancing students’ learning experiences. In some lessons, students were encouraged and facilitated to be active participants in their learning through the effective use of cooperative learning strategies. Student input is key to the TY programme in Science and this is a very good approach.”

The main recommendations are: “In some instances, it was recommended that greater consideration be given to students’abilities and the related elements of pitch and pace when planning lessons, in order that students are sufficiently challenged. Active learning methodologies and formative assessment strategies should be used to a greater extent in lessons. It is recommended that double lessons be included in the timetable for junior cycle classes in order to support the use of the investigative approach to science teaching. Matters relating to the learning environment in the laboratories and the storage of chemicals should be addressed.”

Full report at education.ie