The story of Gaelic Games in Kilcommon, Rearcross and Hollyford for launch

Penned by local man Paddy Ryan (Coole), the history of GAA in the parishes of Kilcommon, Rearcross and Hollyford is a must for anyone associated with the region.

A much anticipated history of the GAA in the parish of Kilcommon, Rearcross and Hollyford will be launched on Sunday evening next March 5th in the Sean Treacy's grounds at Kilcommon Cross.

The beautiful publication entitled 'Cuttin' or Atein' the Bushes' is the work of well known local man Paddy Ryan Coole and is a must for anyone with associations with the parish, but especially those with an interest in Gaelic Games.

The launch will be performed by former player and well known local historian Fr Christy O'Dwyer, PP of Cashel, and an open invitation is being extended to all to come along to the event which will kick off at 6:30pm.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for more.