Eoin captures magic of Lough Derg on camera

Amateur photographer and videographer Eoin O'Hagan has released a stunning video to coincide with the launch of the Shannon Blueway by Waterways Ireland.

The Blueway will feature a dedicated canoe trail along Lough Derg, and Eoin's video captures the lake's stunning scenery and towns.

He spent hundreds of hours filming the video using conventional cameras and drones, often waiting for days to get the right shot.

This Thursday, Waterways Ireland will make a presentation on the Blueway to Nenagh Municipal District Council members at their meeting in Nenagh.

Eoin, who operates through tourism promotion website clarevirtually.ie can be contacted at info@clarevirtually.ie