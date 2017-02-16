Nenagh Show to host information evening

North Tipperary Agriculture Show - commonly referred to as the Nenagh Show - has been displaying the best of local livestock and produce for the past 142 years and is hosting an evening to get the views of the public on how to make it last for another 142 years.

The committee will hold an information evening on Wednesday, February 22, at 8pm in the Dapp Inn, Nenagh.

If anyone is interesting in getting involved in this year's Show, becoming a sponsor or exhibitor or taking a trade stand to enhance your business then this evening is tailor made for you.

The only commitment that the committee is looking for is that you turn up on the night and enjoy the hospitality.

This year's show takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 7, at Nenagh Showgrounds, Borrisokane Road.