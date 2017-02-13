A host of events planned to mark Presentation Sisters bicentennial

The Presentation Sisters Bicentennial Committee in Thurles has a host of events planned for the coming year to celebrate what will be a great milestone in the schools and convent.

February sees the launch of the book and photographic exhibition as revealed above, but there will also be a poetry and art competition with the 'Journey' theme at its epicentre. This will be judged by past pupil and poet Anne Haverty.

In March there will be a debate between present secondary school students and past pupils on the general theme of 'Life is better today than in times past' - a very interesting and thought provoking theme indeed.

April then will see the Cathedral of the Assumption swollen to capacity to cater for the primary and secondary schools Mass on the 27th which will be celebrated by Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly. Again, 'The Journey' theme will run through this celebration.

In September there will be a sports day to celebrate the many disciplines fostered and promoted in the schools and in November, on Sunday 19th, there will be a very special Mass of Celebration and Thanksgiving in the Cathedral of the Assumption for past pupils and the local community, again celebrated by Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly.

Music, song and dance has always played a major role in the life of the Presentation and this will be reflected onSaturday night November 25th in a Gala Concert featuring past pupils from many generations.

This will be a very special evening with grateful acknowledgement of the contribution of the very many teachers through the years who helped to nurture the talents of the perfomers - this is certainly a date for the diary for one and all.

Celebrating 200 years is not an easy task and requires a lot of planning - The Presentation has certainly not been found wanting in this department and their great efforts will be justly rewarded with generous support and acknowledgement from the local community. Quantifying that contribution is extremely difficult, but perhaps by being one of the people to support the celebratory events through attendance, you can reflect the spirit of Nano Nagle, by giving of your time in return.