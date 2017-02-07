Thurles Enterprise Event to be launched on Thursday

Following on from the great success of last years showcase, The Thurles Enterprise Event in association with Bank of Ireland will be launched on Thursday with the promise of a great opportunity for businesses, groups and organisations to highlight exactly what it is they do, or have to offer.

It's hard to believe that twelve months have passed since the inaugural event was held in St Patrick's College with Tyrone football Manager Mickey Harte as guest speaker. And, since that time, there have been plenty of enquiries from business people, clubs, organisation and associations.

Well, the good news is that planning for the event which will take place on Friday March 10th is well underway and led by Bank of Ireland, Thurles branch Manager Patricia Ryan, a hard working committee is presently putting the arrangements in place to ensure that this years event will be every bit as benefitial to everyone as the 2016 one.

The event will be launched in the Bank of Ireland branch in Liberty Square on Thursday February 9th at 6:15pm where all will be revealed in terms of location of the event, special guests and much more. All businesses, clubs, organisations, associations and groups are invited to this launch evening where the registration forms will be available for those who wish to attend and participate in the event on March 10th. Advance registration is necessary in order to ensure that there is space and facilities allocated for each exhibitor well in advance of the event. Even if you cannot attend the launch, you can still register your business, club, society or organisation at the Thurles branch of Bank of Ireland in Liberty Square during business hours.

As with last year, there will be participation from the primary and secondary schools of the locality and this was a real high point of the event with a great buzz around St Patrick's College - it was tremendous to see the get-up-and-go, and innovation of the younger folks and they helped to create a very positive atmosphere, which was much commented upon by Mickey Harte.

“We are looking forward to more of the same this year and we would love to build on our numbers and make sure that anyone who wishes to have the opportunity to showcase what they are doing, gets that opportunity and benefits from it.

“The 2016 event was a great success and while we are planning to keep this years showcase to a one evening event, we feel certain that there will be a positive vibe again and that through networking with each other, businesses can benefit from being there,” Patricia Ryan told The Tipperary Star this week.

Launch time is 6:15pm in the Bank of Ireland Thurles branch and an open invitation is extended to all. See you there.