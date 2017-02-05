Tipp hurling captain leads the winners in Annerville Awards

The 52nd annual Annerville Awards were presented in Clonmel last night with Tipperary hurling captain Padraic Maher claiming his second award to go alongside his first in 2011.

Padraic Maher rounded off a magnificent week when he picked up the Annerville Award for hurling at The Park Hotel, Clonmel only three days after he had graduated from the Garda Training College in Templemore, and just a week after he picked up a special Garda sports award also.

The Thurles Sarsfields man joined 21 other recipients at the glittering ceremony which was overseen by the Tipperary United Sports Panel for the 52nd consecutive year, thereby making it the longest running sports awards scheme in the country.

Tipperary All-Star football Michael Quinlivan won the football award.

Sponsored by Bulmers, the awards were presented to:

Sharlene Mawdsley of Newport FC for athletics;

Shauna O'Keeffe Clonmel Boxing Club;

The Burgess Duharra Camogie team;

Aaron Cawley of Horse and Jockey for cricket;

Michael O'Loughlin of Carrick-on-Suir for cycling;

Michael Quinlivan of Clonmel Commercials for football;

Ian Halpin of Cahir Park Golf Club for golf;

Daniel Hayes and Paraic O'Donoghue of Cashel Handball Club;

Ray White of Clonmel for Motorsport;

Breda White Lonergan of Tipperary Hills for Pitch and Putt;

Daire Lynch of Clonmel Rowing Club;

Tony Cantwell of Clonmel Rugby Club;

Jimmy Carr of St Michael's FC for soccer;

Tipp senior hurling management team win the Sean Lyons Sports Executive Award;

Special Achievement Awards went to Ned Crowe, Carrick on Suir, Orla Hogan of Nenagh, Peter Ryan of Upperchurch and Sean Hahessy of Carrick on Suir;

Zach Murphy, Carrrick on Suir for tennis;

Luke Kelly, Clonmel for Weightlifting;

Eileen Boland of Moyle Rovers - Lifetime Achievement Award;

Knocknagow Award went to St Michael's FC legend Mick Flynn.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for full report.