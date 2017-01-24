Attempts to have no parking trial on Thurles Street to be discussed

Further attempts to remove all parking off Parnell Street in Thurles will come to a head this afternoon (Wednesday) when a meeting of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District will be held in the new District Headquarters for the first time.

Sinn Fein Councillor David Doran and Ind Jim Ryan have tabled a Notice of Motion calling for a three month trial period to remove parking off the street, but many similar motions have been defeated in the past.

The Cllrs. would require at least three others to back their proposal, but at this stage it is not at all clear as to how many they have supporting their call.

Both have been regular advocates of free traffic flow on Parnell Street and believe that were parking to be removed altogether during business hours, that traffic congestion in the centre of Thurles town could be freed up considerably. However, this view has never been supported by the majority of councillors on the now defunct Thurles Town Council, or indeed in the early days of the Municipal District - the management viewpoint also differed to them. But, the latest attempt might just gain more traction and Cllr Doran is confident that they may have more support than heretofore for the proposal.

“I am only calling for a three month trial for this to see if it makes any difference to traffic congestion in the town. I believe that it will make a difference, but I cannot be sure and by having a three month trial, we will be able to see for ourselves. If it doesn't work, I'll be the first to hold up my hands and say, we were wrong. But, at least we would have tried it,” Cllr Doran told The Tipperary Star this week.

Headded that he did not think the move would adversely affect any business on Parnell Street either stating that the nearby Parnell Street Car Park could cater for anyone who wished to do business on the street during business hours. And, with a single yellow line to be installed, vehicles could be parked on the street at evening time and throughout the night. "I hope that the proposal can be taken in the spirit in which it is meant - that is to help the traffic congestion problem in Thurles which only seems to be getting worse and worse. This is not about being anti-business or anything like that. In fact it is about trying to ensure that Thurles is a more attractive place for people to visit and do business," said Cllr Doran.